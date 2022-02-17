 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pardeeville Cheer qualifies for state finals

Pardeeville High School Competition Cheer Team, from front, left, Jessica Morrison, Sydney Bue, Kylie Dechert, Olivia Bue; back row, Lexi Maass, Hannah Heil, Ari Bouchard.

 MARGARET WALDINGER/Contributed

On Feb. 5, the Pardeeville Competition Cheer team achieved one of its season goals when the team qualified for the Wisconsin Association of Cheer & Pom Coaches State Finals to be held Feb. 19 at the Oshkosh Arena. The team competes in the Super Small Division which is teams of fewer than eight athletes. In order to qualify for the state finals, the team had to place in the top five in their division – they earned first-place.

The team is led by its three seniors, Sydney Bue, Lexi Maass and Jessica Morrison. Rounding out the roster are junior Hannah Heil, sophomores Ari Bouchard and Kylie Dechert and freshman Olivia Bue.

