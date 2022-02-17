Pardeeville Cheer qualifies for state finals

On Feb. 5, the Pardeeville Competition Cheer team achieved one of its season goals when the team qualified for the Wisconsin Association of Cheer & Pom Coaches State Finals to be held Feb. 19 at the Oshkosh Arena. The team competes in the Super Small Division which is teams of fewer than eight athletes. In order to qualify for the state finals, the team had to place in the top five in their division – they earned first-place.