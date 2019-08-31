Pardeeville church gives $600 to River Haven

Janice Wardle, right, from the Outreach Committee of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pardeeville, presented a $600 donation to Raquel Schwanbeck of River Haven Shelter in Portage on Aug. 14. The money was raised at the July 25 pie social sponsored by St. John's at the Thursday night concerts on the lawn in Pardeeville.
