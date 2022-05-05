Pardeeville FFA wins State Meat Science Career Development Event

On April 29, 1,232 FFA members from across the state met in Madison to complete in 15 Career Development Events. Members in grades 7 to 12 are challenged to develop critical thinking skills and effective decision-making skills, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement. Most CDE teams consist of four members, there were 331 teams from more than 140 schools competing.

The Pardeeville FFA Chapter placed first in the Meat Science CDE where they graded beef carcasses, identified retail meat cuts, and evaluated different pig and beef carcasses and wholesale cuts after completing a general meat science product knowledge exam.

The team of Macy Cross, Ruby Payne, Mya Noyons and Brooke Luedtke placed in the top 10 individually. Cross, placed third overall; Payne, fourth; Noyons, eighth; Luedtke, ninth. The team will now advance to the National FFA Convention and represent Wisconsin FFA in the National Meat Science Career Development Event.

For more information, call Amanda Seichter, Pardeeville FFA advisor, at 608-429-2153 ext. 361.