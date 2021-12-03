Pardeeville firefighter dies, governor orders flags to half-staff

Pardeeville firefighter dies; flags to half-staff

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers signed Executive Order 144 ordering the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff today in honor of firefighter Brandon Romo of Pardeeville, who lost his life in the line of duty after contracting COVID-19.

“By all accounts, Brandon was incredibly beloved by those who knew him, and Kathy and I extend our deepest condolences to his family, the Pardeeville Fire Department, and the entire Pardeeville community,” said Gov. Evers. “Especially with the holidays upon us, we’re thinking of his family, friends, and loved ones as they grieve his loss.”

Romo passed away on Nov. 6, at the age of 32; he served the Pardeeville community as a volunteer firefighter for three years, demonstrating kindness, grit, and integrity in both his professional and personal lives.

Romo will be remembered as a loving husband, father of three, son, friend, and colleague whose presence brought levity and laughter to those around him.

A celebration of life will be held for him today.