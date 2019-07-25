Pardeeville High School student Hanna Gray knew that the University of Wisconsin-Parkside/Fireside Theatre internship program was going to provide her with essential skills.
“To me, this internship is an experience in a world I am not used to back home in Pardeeville,” Gray said. “There, the theater department of my high school doesn’t have a shop with several saws, a whole room of tools, and a whole wall of paint. We’ve mainly used our small stage in the old elementary school."
Gray, who will be a senior at Pardeeville this year, hopes that this internship will give her the chance to bring the things she has learned back home to the drama club at her school, where she serves as president.
“I’ve been looking for ways to spruce things up on stage and backstage,” she said. “I’ve learned my fair share of ways to do this at this internship. This internship is a crucial step in my career path as I wanted to learn how theater arts were at a college setting compared to high school.”
In addition to building sets for each production at Fireside, a popular dinner theater location in Fort Atkinson, high school students can take part in a four-week internship program that gives them experience as technical assistants in the UW-Parkside Klopcic Scene Shop.
As interns, students are enrolled in an independent study in technical theater through the UW-Parkside Theatre Arts Department. This summer, students worked on sets and props for “Annie the Musical.”
Gray plans on being a history teacher, while directing the theater department on the side.
