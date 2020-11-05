 Skip to main content
Pardeeville school district offers community survey
The Pardeeville Area School District and Board of Education seeks community input related to the hiring of a new full-time district administrator to start work on July 1, 2021.

A Community Survey is available to assist the board in the creation of a profile outlining the skills and characteristics sought in candidates for the position, and to help in the development of questions to be used in the interviews. The survey is available Nov. 16-23 at pardeeville.k12.wi.us. A paper copy can be obtained by contacting the School District Office at 608-429-2153.

