Parent/teacher conferences set

Mauston High School will hold Parent/Teacher conferences from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 23 in the teacher classroom areas, 800 Grayside Ave. Progress reports for term 3 will be available to parents and may be picked up in the counseling office. Families are encouraged to keep individual conferences to 10 minutes or less and respect social distancing.

