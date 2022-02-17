Mauston High School will hold Parent/Teacher conferences from 4-7 p.m. Feb. 23 in the teacher classroom areas, 800 Grayside Ave. Progress reports for term 3 will be available to parents and may be picked up in the counseling office. Families are encouraged to keep individual conferences to 10 minutes or less and respect social distancing.
Parent/teacher conferences set
Related to this story
Most Popular
The second annual chili cook-off held Dec. 5 at Tanya’s Leipsic Tavern netted $2,670 for the Nation of Patriots, that provide financial suppor…
The owners of Wilderness Resort honored four employees for going above and beyond in their jobs, according to a Feb. 14 press release.
Bryant Greenfield was promoted to regional operations leader/officer for the Brandon, Dalton, Kingston, Montello, Princeton and Rosendale offi…
WREATH PLACED FOR VETERANS
Following a national search, Sue Anderson has been named regional president of SSM Health Wisconsin, effective March 1.
HORICON — Jason Scherer has joined the Horicon Bank Treasury and Commercial Payment Solutions Team as its vice president, according to a Feb. …
Kobe is a 21-month-old terrier, American pit bull/mix surrendered because his owner was no longer able to keep him. Kobe is a very friendly do…
Public Health Sauk County has free N95 masks available at the back entrance to the West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo, and throughout…
Paul Wolter, executive director, Sauk County Historical Society, will present The Great Ice Storm of Feb. 22, 1922, in person at 7 p.m. Tuesda…
Service men and women