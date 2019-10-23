This workshop offered by the Sauk Prairie Schools Community Education and 6:8 Learning for Life will be from 6-7;45 p.m. Nov. 5 at Bridges Elementary, 1200 Broadway St., Prairie du Sac. The workshop demonstrations will show parents some do’s and don’ts of parenting, as well as effective tools and strategies in action. Parents will be introduced to the Nurtured Heart Approach or participate in “Notchin it up,” a continuation of learning for the Nurtured Heart Approach. You’ll also learn about quick and healthy breakfast and snack ideas. This workshop is designed for parents and caregivers from grades 4K to grade 5. Free to attend, daycare will be provided.
You have free articles remaining.
For registration, call 608-561-8468, or visit makingservicepersonal.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)