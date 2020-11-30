Park Hall restoration underway

Park Hall, also known as Freethinkers Hall at 307 Polk St. in Sauk City, home of the Free Congregation of Sauk County has been closed to all gatherings, including Sunday morning meetings, since April. But inside, all the historic finishes from the top of the wainscoting to the ceiling 35 feet overhead are being repaired and restored.
“The idea of a major restoration has been percolating for years,” said Michael Whaley, project coordinator and member of the congregation since 1989. “In 2008 we completed a Historic Structures Report, which is required for a National Register of Historic Places building. Four years later we stripped and repainted the exterior of Park Hall following strict National Historic Preservation guidelines, but realized that an interior restoration effort would be a Herculean task that would confine us indefinitely to our basement on Sundays and rule out any use of the main hall by the community – for weddings, memorial services, meetings, holiday gatherings, theatre productions, etc. Then along came COVID-19 and its ongoing ravages; but with it came the opportunity to get inside a suspended-use building and accomplish major restoration work – without interruption.”
There are three phases to the restoration, first, the drab, yellowing fiberboard panels will be removed from the walls, the plaster underneath repaired, and the walls repainted and redecorated in colors that closely match what microscopy and chemical analysis have revealed to be original, or close to it. The plastering has just been completed.
Next, the “cornice” – the curved surface, about seven feet in width, that joins the walls to the ceiling – will be repaired, cleaned, and repainted; and the same with the ceiling.
While removing a fiberboard panel on the southeast wall the plastering team found a large signature and date, in pencil, “L. Pohlman 1911.” “This might be telling us that the fiberboard was installed in 1911 and is therefore older than we thought it was,” said Whaley.
The same team removed the fiberboard over the arched entry to the hall, revealing an intricately designed and painted mural about 10-feet in width and from 2-3-feet high.
Samples will be taken from the painting in an attempt to date it.
The Free Congregation of Sauk County was founded in 1852 under the name Freie Gemeinde von Sauk County, one of about 20 prominent Free Congregations in North America founded by political and religious refugees from central Europe who were escaping persecution from both state and church authorities in the aftermath of the failed liberal revolutions of the 1840s. The congregation here stands as the sole survivor of the liberal Freie Gemeinde religious movement that began in central Europe in the 1830s and ‘40s and laid down new roots in America shortly after.
Park Hall is regarded by the congregation and friends as a “symbol of freedom in America,” is on the National and State Registers of Historic Places and was designed by Sauk City native Alfred Clas at the age of 24.
The main hall seats 100 people comfortably and is furnished with an expandable stage large enough for theatricals or a 15-piece band.
The Free Congregation seeks contributions to help pay for this historic restoration, which is expected to cost $115,000. It has already successfully realized its goal of raising 50% of that total from congregation members and friends. Contributions should be made out to Park Hall Historic Restoration Fund and mailed to Glen Johnson, E7358 Junction Road, Reedsburg WI 53959.
