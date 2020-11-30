Park Hall restoration underway

Next, the “cornice” – the curved surface, about seven feet in width, that joins the walls to the ceiling – will be repaired, cleaned, and repainted; and the same with the ceiling.

While removing a fiberboard panel on the southeast wall the plastering team found a large signature and date, in pencil, “L. Pohlman 1911.” “This might be telling us that the fiberboard was installed in 1911 and is therefore older than we thought it was,” said Whaley.

The same team removed the fiberboard over the arched entry to the hall, revealing an intricately designed and painted mural about 10-feet in width and from 2-3-feet high.

Samples will be taken from the painting in an attempt to date it.

The Free Congregation of Sauk County was founded in 1852 under the name Freie Gemeinde von Sauk County, one of about 20 prominent Free Congregations in North America founded by political and religious refugees from central Europe who were escaping persecution from both state and church authorities in the aftermath of the failed liberal revolutions of the 1840s. The congregation here stands as the sole survivor of the liberal Freie Gemeinde religious movement that began in central Europe in the 1830s and ‘40s and laid down new roots in America shortly after.