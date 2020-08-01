You have permission to edit this article.
Park remodeling project completed
Park remodeling project completed

Park remodeling project completed

Pictured, from left, Gary and Don Witt, Bidwell Foundation; Nancy Beasley, Heather Meyer, and Gary O’Hearn, Portage Service Club Association; Parks and Recreation Director Toby Monogue and Mayor Rick Dodd on July 28.

 MARIANNE HANSON, Contributed

On July 28, the city of Portage announced the completion of the Pauquette Park shelter remodeling project which included remodeling the existing restrooms, adding new ADA accessible restrooms, installing a new steel roof, and upgrading the electrical. A new upgraded accessible sidewalk around the shelter and expanded concrete seating area will be completed this year along with the new park pavilion and trails project.

This project was made possible by a partnership between the city of Portage, Bidwell Foundation and Portage Service Club Association that began in December 2018. Contributions to the project included $20,000 from the Bidwell Foundation, $12,000 from the Portage Service Club Association and $33,000 from the city of Portage.

