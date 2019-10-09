The Tomah Health Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 2-3:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Tomah Health, 501 Gopher Drive, Tomah. There is no formal topic, but rather a break out discussion will be held. The TH Parkinson’s Support Group meets the first Tuesday of each month to provide support for patients and family members, treatment options and social time.
For more information, call 608-377-8353, or 608-377-8781, or email janderson@tomahhealth.org.
