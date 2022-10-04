Parktoberfest returns on Saturday

The Friends of Sauk Prairie Parks and Recreation will host its second annual Parktoberfest from 4-10 p.m. Saturday at Culver Community Park, 21st St., Prairie du Sac.

The park is under construction and will include many amenities including event spaces, sport facilities, sledding hill, dog park, walking trail, skate park, and more. Parktoberfest profits are used to fund the construction of the park.

Live music provided by the Blacker Brothers Band, a variety of food trucks, a beer garden, kids games, pumpkin decorating, and tours of the new North Building. The main attraction is the meat raffle at 7:30 p.m. in-person and on Facebook live. Tickets for the meat raffle can be purchased before the event by visiting spparksandrec.org or at Parktoberfest.

A ceremony to recognize the Kayser Orchard and Community Flower Sculpture Garden at 2:30 p.m. at the Kayser Apple Orchard on the southwest corner of the park to recognize the orchard donor, Kayser Sauk City will feature the unveiling of a new interpretive sign describing the apple project.

Then at 3 p.m., there will be a grand reveal of the Community Flower Public Art Project at the northwest end of the park near the dog park. The ceremony will recognize River Arts Inc and Polliwog Studio for their work on the flower sculpture community project, where more than 150 participants helped create the flowers.

For more information, visit spparksandrec.org.