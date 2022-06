A small section of Corporate Drive, about halfway between Industrial Drive and Gateway Drive, will be closed to all traffic from Wednesday, June 29 through Monday, July 4 to accommodate public utility construction.

During the street closure, access to 201-215 Corporate Drive will be maintained from Industrial Drive, and access to 220-250 Corporate Drive will be maintained from Gateway Drive.

The streets should reopen to all traffic by Tuesday, July 5, based upon weather conditions.