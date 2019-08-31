The Baraboo Area Senior Center Organization will host a four-part series “Powder to Prairie” from 6-7 p.m., Wednesdays, in September, in Room 21 of the Baraboo Civic Center, 124 Second St., Baraboo.
The series takes a look at the beginnings of the Badger Army Ammunition plant, the height of its operations, eventual decline and decommissioning, the series also includes the present uses of the site by the United States Dairy Forage Research Center and the ongoing prairie preservation project.
Verlyn Mueller, curator and archivist at the Museum of Badger Army Ammunition Museum presents “An Overview of the Badger Ordnance Works” on Sept. 4. He returns on Sept. 11 to speak on “The Construction of the Badger Ordnance Works.” Alison Duff, ecologist at the U.S. Dairy Forage Research Center in Prairie du Sac, will discuss the “Introduction to the US Dairy Forage Research Center on Sept. 18. The series concludes with a presentation on “From Military Facility to Green Space: the Amazing Transformation of the Badger Army Ammunition Plant” by Sauk Prairie Conservation Alliance director, Charlie Luthin on Sept. 25.
Cost is $5 per session or $15 for all four sessions.
For more information, call Diane Pillsbury at 356-8464 or visit booseniors.org.
