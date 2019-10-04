The Partners of Beaver Dam Community Hospital and their contributions to the community have been recognized with a Partners of Wisconsin Hospital Association Wisconsin Awards for Volunteer Excellence or WAVE Award on Oct. 2 at the Partners of WHA annual Convention at the Red Lion Hotel Paper Valley in Appleton.
They were honored for their Emergency Department program that supplies clothes to those in need and handmade teddy bears to children in need of comfort.
The program was created in 2002 with an initial budget of $300 which has grown to $3,500 and is funded through the Partners’ ongoing fundraising efforts. The Partners also hand-sew about 900 bears each year to comfort children in the emergency department and those coming out of surgery. The Bear Program is supported by the community with donations of materials for the construction of the bears. For more information, visit bdch.com/bdch-partners.
