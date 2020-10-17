Partnership donates 25K meals
A partnership between Festival Foods and Mighty Spark has yielded 25,862 donated meals, which will be distributed by Feeding America’s network of local food bank partners in Wisconsin.
The donated meals are the result of a local giving campaign held from March 17 to Sept. 8. For every Mighty Spark product purchased at Festival Foods throughout the campaign, Mighty Spark donated one meal.
To more information, visit feedingamerica.com.
