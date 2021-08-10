Passport fair planned in Baraboo

The Sauk County Clerk’s Office, 505 Broadway, Baraboo, will hold a Passport Fair from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 21. Passport services will be offered at the fair for both U.S. passports and passport cards.

The fee for adults is $110, minors 16 and younger are $80. Processing fee is $35. Photos will be offered at half price, $6. New applicants must bring a certified copy of their birth certificate with parents names listed, photo ID and a check or money order for the fees.

Routine service can take up to 18 weeks from the day application is submitted to the day a new passport is received. Expedite service, for an additional $60, can take up to 12 weeks.

For appointments, questions or more information, call 608-355-3286 or visit co.sauk.wi.us/countyclerk.