Passports, marriage licenses offered beginning Monday
The Sauk County Clerk’s Office will resume U.S. Passport issuance on Monday.

Passport applications will be taken by appointment only. The U.S. Department of State has a significant backlog of passport applications for processing. Therefore, they cannot honor the 6-8 week processing time that would normally be expected, and expedited applications are not being processed at this time.

The Sauk County Clerk’s office will also issue marriage licenses by appointment only.

For more information or to make an appointment, call 608-355-3286.

