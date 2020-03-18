Pasta dinner fundraiser planned
Pasta dinner fundraiser planned

FOX LAKE — The Fox Lake Public Library Friends will host “Pasta Basta” a bistro-inspired made-to-order dinner by a professional chef with choice of four different pastas, three different sauces, meats and vegetables from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Fox Lake American Legion Post 521 Clubhouse, 220 W. State St., Fox Lake.

Salads, bread sticks and homemade desserts also are on the menu. Music provided by Don Krosnicki, including his composition, “Ice Fishing Jamboree.”

Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for ages 7-14, free for younger; and available at the door. For more information, call 920-928-6094.

