Pasta dinner fundraiser planned

FOX LAKE — The Fox Lake Public Library Friends will host “Pasta Basta” a bistro-inspired made-to-order dinner by a professional chef with choice of four different pastas, three different sauces, meats and vegetables from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Fox Lake American Legion Post 521 Clubhouse, 220 W. State St., Fox Lake.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Salads, bread sticks and homemade desserts also are on the menu. Music provided by Don Krosnicki, including his composition, “Ice Fishing Jamboree.”

Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for ages 7-14, free for younger; and available at the door. For more information, call 920-928-6094.