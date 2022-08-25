 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pastor joins Emanuel United Methodist Church

Emanuel United Methodist Church, 101 14th St., Baraboo, welcomes Rev. Dr. Ronald Bupp as the new pastor, replacing Pastor Blake and Dinah Overlien.

Bupp is a second career pastor and an ordained United Methodist Elder with membership in the Iowa Annual Conference. He was born in southeastern Pennsylvania, served in the U.S. Army Military Police Corps, had a 25-year career in business as an international sales and marketing executive. He earned his bachelor degree in business and a master of business administration.

Bupp received his call to ministry in 2004 completing his master's in divinity degree with a focus in Wesleyan Theology from University of Dubuque Theological Seminary and his doctor of ministry in Wesleyan Practices from Ashland Seminary in Ohio.

He has been married to his wife Jennifer for 32 years, has two daughters and three grandsons.

Worship services are at 8 a.m. - traditional and 10:30 a.m. - contemporary on Sundays. For more information, visit Facebook.

