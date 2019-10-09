Pastor Ray Anderson will be retiring from the Lone Rock Baptist Church of rural New Lisbon after serving for 20 years. His last service will be Oct. 20 with a retirement party at 2 p.m. at the church, N. 8096 Sixth Ave., New Lisbon. There will be a cake and ice cream reception to follow.
During the last 20 years many improvements to the church have been made including, new steel roof and gutters, windows, propane furnaces, carpet, new ceiling and handicapped restroom installed, graveled parking lot, nursery and closet remodeled, storage shed, handicapped ramp, improved landscaping, and the burning of the parsonage mortgage.
Pastor Anderson and the church have had a vital impact on the restoration of the Lone Rock School House. He will be holding special meetings and doing pulpit supply for independent Baptist churches across Wisconsin. He and his wife now live in Nekoosa and travel back and forth on Sundays to preach and teach.
