Pastor Ray Anderson retires from Lone Rock Baptist Church

Pastor Ray Anderson will be retiring from the Lone Rock Baptist Church of rural New Lisbon after serving for 20 years. His last service will be Oct. 20 with a retirement party and worship at 2 p.m. at the church, N. 8096 Sixth Ave., New Lisbon. There will be a cake and ice cream reception beginning at 3 p.m. Pictured, are Pastor Ray and Mary Anderson.
