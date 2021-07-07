 Skip to main content
Pasture walk planned
Sauk County Land Resources and Environment will host a pasture walk about how rotational grazing can work for dairy operations at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at B & B Goerks Farm, E11308 Goerks Road, Baraboo. Meet at the corner of Fox Hill and Goerks Road.

Topics covered include forage quality and dairy nutrition along with pasture set up. Attendees will learn about how to reduce operation costs, maintain production and manage for dairy nutrition while using a grass-based system.

This event is free and open to the public. No reservations required. For more information, contact Serge Koenig at 608- 355-4837 or email serge.koenig@saukcountywi.gov.

