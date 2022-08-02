 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pasture Walk planned

Attendees can learn all about stockpiling forage to extend the grazing season and more at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Connor Laukant farm, S5737 Rock Elm Road, Rock Springs. With multiple herds grazing across three farms consisting of 90 red Angus pairs, 161 custom grazing animals, two herds of red Angus heifers, and a herd of about 20 bulls available for rent there will be much to discuss and learn about at this pasture walk.

Laukant will share how he works to manage weeds in pastures through different management practices, stockpiling forage to increase the total number of grazing days and decrease the costs of winter feeding, and creating mobile shade structures to help improve grazing on hot summer days.

The program is free and open to the public. No RSVP is required to attend.

For more information or upcoming events, contact Serge Koenig at 608-355-4837 or email serge.koenig@saukcountywi.gov.

