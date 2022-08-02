Pasture Walk planned

Attendees can learn all about stockpiling forage to extend the grazing season and more at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18 at the Connor Laukant farm, S5737 Rock Elm Road, Rock Springs. With multiple herds grazing across three farms consisting of 90 red Angus pairs, 161 custom grazing animals, two herds of red Angus heifers, and a herd of about 20 bulls available for rent there will be much to discuss and learn about at this pasture walk.