Pasture walk planned
Pasture walk planned

Sauk County Land Resources and Environment will host a pasture walk about what to look for when finishing beef animals on grass at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Echo-Y Farms, S7909 Skyview Road, Loganville.

Get a closer look at animals in a chute to better understand some important visual indicators of a properly finished animal.

The Wisconsin Grass-Fed Beef Cooperative will provide an overview of WGBC and a sample of WGBC hamburgers.

This event is free and open to the public. No reservations required. For more information, contact Serge Koenig at 608- 355-4837 or email 

