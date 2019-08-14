Patchouli & Terra Guitarra to perform at Mirror Lake
Patchouli & Terra Guitarra will perform at the amphitheater stage as part of the Music in the Park summer concert series from 7-8:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at Mirror Lake State Park, E10320 Fern Dell Road, Baraboo.
Patchouli and Terra Guitarra is guitarist Bruce Hecksel and singer-songwriter, guitarist Julie Patchouli. The concert is free, but a hat will be passed for free will donations. A valid park sticker is required. Bug spray and flashlights are recommended. Bring your own chairs or sit on the rock seating.
For more information, call 608-254-2333.
