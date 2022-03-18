 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PATRIOT’S PEN CONTEST WINNERS NAMED

  • 0
PATRIOT’S PEN CONTEST WINNERS NAMED

Beaver Dam VFW Post 1163 presents awards for its annual Patriot’s Pen Contest on March 9 to Beaver Dam Middle School students Kennedy Norris, first-place; Jonah Brown, second-place; and Ericka Reed, third-place. The essay contest encourages young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by drafting a 300- to 400-word essay, expressing their views based on a patriotic theme. This year’s essay theme was “How Can I Be a Good American?” From left, Norris, Curt Gruenewald, Brown, Keith Lauth, and Reed.

 CURT GRUENEWALD/Contributed

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Kevin and Tanya

PETS OF WEEK: Kevin and Tanya

Kevin is a 10-month-old golden retriever mix who came in as a stray. Kevin is a total sweetheart, is super smart and is desperate to find a fa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News