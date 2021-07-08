Patriot Tour returns to Beaver Dam

The Nation of Patriots’ 12th annual Patriot Tour for Veterans will host a parade, flag transfer ceremony, silent auction and related festivities in downtown Beaver Dam on Saturday, July 24.

The flag with a rider escort will arrive from Milwaukee with more riders from Fond du Lac and Madison, and meet up with Dodge County riders at 12:30 p.m. at 6th Gear, W7771 Highway 33, for a 1:30 p.m. departure to Ooga Brewing Co., 301 S. Spring St.

Riders will depart 6th Gear at 1:30 p.m. following Hwy 33 west to 151 South to exit Hwy. D, Madison St., where the parade officially begins. The parade will head north on Madison Street, then right onto Front Street east, right turn onto S. Spring Street with riders arriving at Ooga Brewing Co. at 2 p.m.

Flag bearer Glenn Pietschmann, an Air Force veteran, Kewaskum resident and West Bend native, will take the flag bearer’s oath and accept the American flag during the 2:30 p.m. transfer ceremony as part of the nationwide, city-to-city 14,500-mile, 115-day Patriot Tour. Riders will depart Ooga Brewing Company at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday to carry the flag to its next stop in Fennimore.

The flag and the Patriot Tour for Veterans will return to Nevada on Sept. 11, having journeyed for the first time in its history through all 50 states.