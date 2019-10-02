Karen Wickham will return to perform some of Patsy Cline's biggest hits at 2 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Terrace Heights Retirement Community, 1030 Division St., Mauston. Since 1999, many have praised Karen for being the best Patsy Cline tribute artist. She is sure to bring back happy memories of days gone by with the songs she sings.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Open to the public, but seats are limited. For reservations, call 608-847-2377.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)