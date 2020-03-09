Patton in the running for Wisconsin Youth of the Year competition

Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin club member, Keiji Patton, will represent the local organization as its Youth of the Year in the Wisconsin Youth of the Year competition. Club members across the state will come together to share stories and the impact the club has made in their lives. Two teens will receive the titles of Wisconsin State Youth of the Year and Wisconsin State Military Youth of the Year on March 9 in Madison. Each will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America and go on to contend for the regional Youth of the Year and ultimately National Youth of the Year.

Patton has been attending Boys & Girls Club for more than six years since moving to the Baraboo area. He initially joined to participate in the boxing program, then started participating in the many teen programs. He's considered a student coach at practices and helps younger and newer boxers in all aspects of the sport. He loves the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen program and attributes much of his personal growth and success to this program and its mentors. He has shown strength and resilience as he has overcome many social and academic obstacles in his path to adulthood.

He regularly volunteers with younger members and helps them with homework, art projects and triple play activities and will be working towards a career as a teacher after graduating in spring.