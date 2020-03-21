Patton takes 6th in Wisconsin Youth of the Year competition

Baraboo club member, Keiji Patton, represented the Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin as its Youth of the Year in the Wisconsin Youth of the Year competition where youth across the state come together to share their stories and the impact their Boys & Girls Club has made in their lives. “Keiji did amazing and was sixth out of over 20 youth representing local clubs,” said Karen DeSanto, executive director.

The club also celebrated the induction of board member, Joan Kenney into the Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame which honors those rare individuals whose high achievements have made a mark on clubs in the state. Her involvement started 20 years ago when she responded to a meeting notice in the local paper asking if there was interest in starting a club in Baraboo. Since then, she has served on the local and corporate boards and helped the organization grow into the Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin. She also currently chairs the Wisconsin Area Council, working to revitalize the its focus on helping board members increase their skills while having fun.