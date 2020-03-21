Patton takes 6th in Wisconsin Youth of the Year competition
Patton takes 6th in Wisconsin Youth of the Year competition

Youth of Year

Pictured, from front left, are Karen DeSanto, Keiji Patton, Joan Kenney, Arlene Beagan; back row, Kyle Crosby, Darren Hornby, Melanie Platt-Gibson, Rose Dobbs on March 9 at the Wisconsin Area Council and Youth of the Year state conference.

 ROSE REINERT/Contributed



Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin, which serves Baraboo, Reedsburg and Tomah, celebrated a long-time board member and its youth of the year at the Wisconsin Area Council and Youth of the Year state conference held March 9 in Madison.

Baraboo club member, Keiji Patton, represented the Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin as its Youth of the Year in the Wisconsin Youth of the Year competition where youth across the state come together to share their stories and the impact their Boys & Girls Club has made in their lives. “Keiji did amazing and was sixth out of over 20 youth representing local clubs,” said Karen DeSanto, executive director.

The club also celebrated the induction of board member, Joan Kenney into the Wisconsin Boys & Girls Clubs Hall of Fame which honors those rare individuals whose high achievements have made a mark on clubs in the state. Her involvement started 20 years ago when she responded to a meeting notice in the local paper asking if there was interest in starting a club in Baraboo. Since then, she has served on the local and corporate boards and helped the organization grow into the Boys & Girls Clubs of West-Central Wisconsin. She also currently chairs the Wisconsin Area Council, working to revitalize the its focus on helping board members increase their skills while having fun.

