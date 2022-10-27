 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PAUW KICKS OFF CAMPAIGN

PAUW KICKS OFF CAMPAIGN

Portage Area United Way held its campaign kick off on Oct. 26 with Portage Mayor and campaign chair Mitch Craig and several board members present. From left, Debbie Bird, Keith Klafke, Pat Hartley, Mitch Craig, Ann Ciske, Heather Meyer and Pete Welsh.

 PAT HARTLEY

