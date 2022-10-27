PAUW KICKS OFF CAMPAIGN
John and Linda Smedema were awarded the “Be like Mike” award from NBC15 and Second Harvest on Oct. 18.
During a special meeting of members on Aug. 23, it was discussed and approved to reorganize Prevail Bank from a Mutual Savings Bank to a Mutua…
The Sauk Prairie Marching Band competes in the Wisconsin School Music Association State Marching Band Championships on Oct. 15 performing its …
Olivia Radewan of Poynette helped save lives by hosting an American Red Cross blood drive and earned a $1,000 scholarship. As part of the Red …
Participants in the Sauk County Institute of Leadership met Oct. 13 in the Compeer Financial conference room in Prairie du Sac to learn about …
Area Trick-or-Treat hours
PREM SHARES HISTORY OF FAMILY MEAT BUSINESS
Ella is about 2-years-old, a Rottweiler mix that came in as a stray. She's a very smart dog with a lot of puppy left in her. Ella is very play…
On Sept. 28, 23 members of the Portage FFA Chapter attended the Fall Leadership Workshop at the Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School.