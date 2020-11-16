PBS to air new documentary on Nancy Zieman

An educator, entrepreneur and trailblazer, Nancy Zieman hosted “Sewing With Nancy” on public television stations for more than 30 years. Now, an all-new documentary tells the story of her life through her own words and the reflections of those she inspired across a lifetime of education, family and faith. “Nancy Zieman: Extraordinary Grace” premieres at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23 on PBS Wisconsin.

Humble and quiet by nature, Zieman provided creative inspiration to her dedicated viewers for decades. An entrepreneur who founded Nancy’s Notions — an international mail order company based in Beaver Dam that started at her kitchen table — Zieman also helped develop “The Great Wisconsin Quilt Show” with PBS Wisconsin, a vibrant example of her inspiration to others, bringing together people from across the United States to celebrate the art and craft of quilting.

Nancy’s life was also marked by several personal and physical challenges, some of which she bravely shared with her fans. When she passed away in 2017, the outpouring of gratitude proved her to be a public television icon, who earned an immense and loyal following because of her steady and inspired work on public television.