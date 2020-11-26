PCA awarded $15K grant

On Nov. 5, Gov. Tony Evers announced that $15 million in COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grants has been awarded to 385 cultural organizations across Wisconsin. Portage Center for the Arts will receive about $15,166 by the end of the year, about 55% of its $27K request, a percentage applied across the board to each eligible proposal's award to ensure equitable distribution. This request reflects lost revenue since the pandemic forced the temporary closure of the Portage facility in March 2020.
Administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration, the COVID-19 Cultural Organizations Grant program provides grants to nonprofit organizations whose primary missions are to produce, present, or exhibit cultural disciplines such as music, dance, theater, literature, and the visual arts, or items of environmental or scientific interest. Grant awards can be used to cover pandemic-related impacts such as lost revenue, increased workers' compensation costs, cleaning and sanitization, and purchases of services or equipment to facilitate telework by employees.
PCA reopened its facility on Sept. 9, to temporary hours and reduced capacity for the office and gallery only, in an effort to move from relief toward recovery. In addition to offering virtual and limited in-person gallery exhibits, they'll also be offering a free virtual holiday concert on Dec. 12, with plans for something similar in the New Year. "We're continuing to address creative solutions to programming challenges. We've got a few additional ideas in the works, beginning in January, including a 13 Week Creative Winter Challenge, and a special Valentine's community art project that can all be done remotely, but shared socially!" said executive director Heidi Royal,
The center is also encouraging the community to share ideas on how they would best like to see arts enrichment continue during this time. "We'll be sending out an electronic survey yet this fall, but folks can also email us directly with their thoughts and ideas. We are determined that Portage Center for the Arts will continue to be a place where our community gathers to laugh, cry, explore, and experience the world around us, even if it's just virtually for the time being. But we so look forward to filling the theatre again when the time is right!" said Royal.
For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.
