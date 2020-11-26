PCA awarded $15K grant

The center is also encouraging the community to share ideas on how they would best like to see arts enrichment continue during this time. "We'll be sending out an electronic survey yet this fall, but folks can also email us directly with their thoughts and ideas. We are determined that Portage Center for the Arts will continue to be a place where our community gathers to laugh, cry, explore, and experience the world around us, even if it's just virtually for the time being. But we so look forward to filling the theatre again when the time is right!" said Royal.