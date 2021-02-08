PCA hosts art exhibit

Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., entrance on Adams Street, will host an exhibit, “Whimsical Art,” features acrylic paintings of Kaci Koltz and the woodwork of Jim Lynes. The exhibit is open to the public for viewing from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday in February. Facial coverings and capacity limits apply.

Koltz combines color, imagery, imagination, and emotion in a dance that makes people experience something new. Her work is all about possibilities, and isn’t planned out when she begins; from her home in Packwaukee.

Lynes, who operates J.J. Lynes-Out of Thin Air Studio in Mauston, has been carving since his youth, but especially over the past 15 years. He spends hours designing and carving art in a variety of wood species using hand tools, gouges, parting tools, chisels and knives, and more. Some pieces require sanding, and for others, the patterns are created by razor shape tools. Exposing the wood grain is a primary concern for Jim as he completes each piece.

A virtual gallery can be viewed online through Feb. 27 at portagecenterforthearts.com.