PCA hosts artist's reception Friday

The Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will host Abstract Expressionism, an exhibit from Sun Prairie artist Tim Togstad, in November, with an opening reception from 4-6 p.m. Friday. The reception and gallery are free and open to the public. The exhibit is open from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3p.m. Saturday.

Since graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor of science in art in 1985, he has pursued various media. His body of work represents styles of abstract expressionism, using biomorphic forms with a liberal use of color, reflecting three dimensional forms also used in his sculpture and woodworking. He designs and handcrafts most of the frames and stretchers for his pieces using wood that he's hand selected for its unique beauty and compatibility with each individual piece.