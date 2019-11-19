The Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will host its monthly Brown Bag Lunch and Learn Series at noon Thursday.
Here We Come A’ Caroling, presented by Jan Price, vocals, and Mike Ashworth, accordion, will give background information on some favorite American Christmas carols as well as host a sing-a-long. Price will facilitate a Christmas Carol game and end with a popular Christmas song complete with jingle bells.
For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.
