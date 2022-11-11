 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PCA hosts drawing contest for kids

  • 0

Portage Center for the Arts will host its annual drawing contest for kids in kindergarten through grade 6. The contest is open to children in Portage and the surrounding rural communities.

Coordinated by PCA's Visual Arts Committee, the contest encourages kids to draw and color a holiday or winter scene of their choosing using the rectangular template at portagecenterforthearts.com. All entries must be returned to the PCA office by Dec 3, in person, via email or mail. Entries will not be returned.

A winner will be chosen by the committee and the winner's entry will be used as a holiday postcard. One entry per person is allowed. The winner will also receive a $25 prize.

For more information, call 608-742-5655, email info@portagecenterforthearts.com, or visit portagecenterforthearts.com.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Bella and Hammy

PETS OF WEEK: Bella and Hammy

Bella is a 9.5-year-old, longhair, standard dachshund mix surrendered when her owner could no longer keep her. Bella was with a foster family …

PETS OF WEEK: Austin and Kaleah

PETS OF WEEK: Austin and Kaleah

Austin is a 9-month-old mixed breed, about 30 pounds. She is such a sweet and happy pup that gets along with other dogs. She is a social girl …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News