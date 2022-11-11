PCA hosts drawing contest for kids

Portage Center for the Arts will host its annual drawing contest for kids in kindergarten through grade 6. The contest is open to children in Portage and the surrounding rural communities.

Coordinated by PCA's Visual Arts Committee, the contest encourages kids to draw and color a holiday or winter scene of their choosing using the rectangular template at portagecenterforthearts.com. All entries must be returned to the PCA office by Dec 3, in person, via email or mail. Entries will not be returned.

A winner will be chosen by the committee and the winner's entry will be used as a holiday postcard. One entry per person is allowed. The winner will also receive a $25 prize.

For more information, call 608-742-5655, email info@portagecenterforthearts.com, or visit portagecenterforthearts.com.