PCA hosts kids' drawing contest

Portage Center for the Arts will host its annual drawing contest for children in kindergarten through grade 6 in Portage and the surrounding rural communities.

Coordinated by PCA's Visual Arts Committee, the contest encourages kids to draw and color a holiday or winter scene of their choosing using the basic rectangular template found on PCA's website under special events or on their social media. All entries must be returned to the PCA office by Dec 4, either in person, via email, or via post. Entries will not be returned.

The Visual Arts Committee will choose a winner and the winner's entry will be used by PCA as a holiday postcard. One entry per person is allowed. The winner will also receive a $25 prize.

For more information, contact the PCA office at 742-5655, email info@portagecenterforthearts.com, or visit portagecenterforthearts.com.