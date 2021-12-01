 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PCA hosts local artist reception
0 Comments

PCA hosts local artist reception

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
PCA hosts local artist reception

Portage Center for the Arts Local Artist Showcase will hold an opening reception on Dec. 3 including one piece from Portage artist Drew Schmidt, seen here setting up a printable tabletop game that he has created for the display.

 PCA/Contributed

Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will hold its annual Local Artist Showcase with an opening reception held in-person from 4-6 p.m. Friday at PCA’s Drury Gallery. This event is free and open to the public, masks are required and refreshments will not be served.

The Local Artist Showcase represents a vast array of styles and techniques ranging from original paintings, drawings, sculptures, fiber arts, jewelry, carvings, metals, ceramics and photography by artists from throughout south central Wisconsin. This year’s exhibit will feature one piece of art from each of 26 unique artists.

For more information, call 608-742-5655, email info@portagecenterforthearts.com, or visit portagecenterforthearts.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News