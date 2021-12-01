PCA hosts local artist reception

Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will hold its annual Local Artist Showcase with an opening reception held in-person from 4-6 p.m. Friday at PCA’s Drury Gallery. This event is free and open to the public, masks are required and refreshments will not be served.
The Local Artist Showcase represents a vast array of styles and techniques ranging from original paintings, drawings, sculptures, fiber arts, jewelry, carvings, metals, ceramics and photography by artists from throughout south central Wisconsin. This year’s exhibit will feature one piece of art from each of 26 unique artists.
For more information, call 608-742-5655, email info@portagecenterforthearts.com, or visit portagecenterforthearts.com.