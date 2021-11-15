PCA hosts 'Lunch Break' and radio show

The Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage, will host a free 45-minute “Lunch Break” event, open to the public, at noon Thursday to kick off the festive Thanksgiving season.

The program will feature a presentation from Rock ‘N Wool Winery president, Shaun Lapcek, on everything that goes into running a Wisconsin winery.

Then at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, PCA will host the Portage Area Community Theatre’s fun and entertaining “World War II Radio Christmas” show. The holiday show recreates the experience of attending a recording of a 1940s radio show broadcast on Christmas Eve during World War II. Authored by Pat Kruis Tellinghusen, directed by Sheril Lannoye, and produced by special arrangement with Playscripts, Inc. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students, available at portagecenterforthearts.com/special-events.