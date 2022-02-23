 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PCA hosts 'Lunch Break' series

The Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., Portage, will host a free 45-minute “Lunch Break” event, open to the public, at noon Thursday. Portage High School Family and Consumer Science teacher and culinary coach Michelle Madden and the Portage Warrior Culinary Team will present a program about the culinary arts and the skills needed not only for success at local competitions, but for long term career goals. Cost is $5. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.

Michelle Madden

