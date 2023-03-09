Portage Center for the Arts will host an open house from 5-7 p.m. Monday for anyone interested in learning more about volunteer, committee, and board openings.

Whether looking to make a difference in children’s lives; if you're an artist or art aficionado; if you have an appreciation for all cultures and people; are skilled in engagement, fundraising and outreach; are interested in building renovation and maintenance; enjoy interacting with people through ushering, refreshments, or volunteer coordination; or if music or live theater has impacted your life, PCA welcomes all skills.