Portage Center for the Arts will host an open house from 5-7 p.m. Monday for anyone interested in learning more about volunteer, committee, and board openings.
Whether looking to make a difference in children’s lives; if you're an artist or art aficionado; if you have an appreciation for all cultures and people; are skilled in engagement, fundraising and outreach; are interested in building renovation and maintenance; enjoy interacting with people through ushering, refreshments, or volunteer coordination; or if music or live theater has impacted your life, PCA welcomes all skills.
Stop by the Drury Gallery, 301 E. Cook St., chat with board members, listen to Mike Powers play piano and enjoy light appetizers, beer, and wine. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 608-742-5655 or visit portagecenterforthearts.com.