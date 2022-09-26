PCA hosts open house

Portage Center for the Arts will host its Autumn Arts open house and silent auction from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at 301 E. Cook St., Portage.
The annual event serves to honor those who enrich the community with their talents, their time, and their support, in pursuit of the arts with a formal dinner and auction. Open to all, with hors d'oeuvres, refreshments and a silent auction from 5-6:30 p.m., featuring live music by pianist Mike Powers and friends. Formal remarks will be made at 6:30 p.m., highlighting PCA programming and building improvements, with auction winners announced at 7 p.m. Free event, goodwill donations are suggested. To aid with planning, RSVP to info@portagecenterforthearts.com are encouraged but not required. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.