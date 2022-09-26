PCA hosts open house

The annual event serves to honor those who enrich the community with their talents, their time, and their support, in pursuit of the arts with a formal dinner and auction. Open to all, with hors d'oeuvres, refreshments and a silent auction from 5-6:30 p.m., featuring live music by pianist Mike Powers and friends. Formal remarks will be made at 6:30 p.m., highlighting PCA programming and building improvements, with auction winners announced at 7 p.m. Free event, goodwill donations are suggested. To aid with planning, RSVP to info@portagecenterforthearts.com are encouraged but not required. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.