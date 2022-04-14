PCA launches community art project

Portage Center for the Arts' newest collaborative community art project will create an outdoor River of Art this May. Like last spring's wing project, community members are asked to design a fish or decorate a fish template which will then be used to construct a digital river of art that will be displayed as a banner mural at PCA in downtown Portage.

Community members can download and print a fish template from portagecenterforthearts.com or pick one up at the PCA office, 301 E. Cook St., or design their own. Fish can be dropped off at the PCA office or participants can email a clear digital photo or scan of fish to info@portagecenterforthearts.com by April 22. The completed river can be used for selfies starting on or about May 15 outdoors at the corner of Adams and E. Cook Street in Portage.