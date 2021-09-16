 Skip to main content
PCA Lunch Break Series resumes
PCA Lunch Break Series resumes

Portage Center for the Arts, 301 E. Cook St., will resume its free Lunch Break Series at noon Thursday, Sept. 23 with cheese samples and discussion of how the American Milk Producers Inc. experts grade cheese and compete in worldwide taste competitions.

