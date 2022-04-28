 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PCA Lunch Series speaker celebrates DaVinci

'Leonardo Dreams Of His Flying Machine'

To celebrate the 500th anniversary of Renaissance master Leonardo DaVinci, Baraboo artist Anne Horjus created a series of oil paintings to tell the story of the libretto written by Charles Anthony Silvestri for the choral masterpiece “Leonardo Dreams Of His Flying Machine” by composer Eric Whitacre. The presentation is at noon today.

Classically trained as a singer and actor, Horjus received his musical and theater training at the Royal Conservatory in The Hague. These conservatory skills are a vital part of his school visits, lectures, interactive performances, and work connecting words, music and visual art.

Guest speakers selected for Portage Center for the Arts noontime Lunch Break Series offer informal presentations on a variety of topics September-May. Cost is $5 at the door. For more information, visit portagecenterforthearts.com.

Anne Horjus

Horjus
