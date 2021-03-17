 Skip to main content
PCA offers community art project
Portage Center for the Arts will host “Wings Art Project” a collaborative community art project, where patrons download and print a feather template from portagecenterforthearts.com, pick one up at the PCA office at 301 E. Cook St., or create a personal design to decorate. Let inspiration and creativity be your guide.

Drop the designed feather off at the PCA office or email a clear digital photo or scan of the feather to info@portagecenterforthearts.com by April 24.

The feathers will be added to a human-sized set of wings mounted outside of PCA. The wings can be “worn” for selfies starting on or about May 15.

