PCA puts out a call for quilters

Portage Center for the Arts will host a Quilt Show in January 2023. This show is open to adult quilt artists in the greater Portage area, including Columbia, Sauk, Marquette, Adams and Juneau counties. This will be a juried show, with entry forms and images due Nov. 1. Entries may be submitted online or hard copy format. Quilts should be no larger than 150 perimeter inches, regardless of shape, to accommodate as many artists as possible. The entry form with other criteria available at portagecenterforthearts.com or email info@portagecenterforthearts.com.