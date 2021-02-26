PCA puts out call for artists, poets, florists

Since 2009, the Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts has been transformed each summer into a multi-sensory space filled with original art, fresh florals, and the written word in celebration of PCA’s annual Art that Blooms exhibit.

Art that Blooms is free and open to the public, featuring original artwork by area artists, along with fresh floral arrangements and poetry inspired by each individual work of art. While the 2020 exhibit went virtual only due to COVID-19, the gallery is planning for an in-person and virtual exhibit in 2021, with a reception pending COVID protocol.

The gallery seeks artists to participate in this June-July exhibit. Adult artists may submit one piece of original art by filling out the online entry form at portagecenterfrothearts.com or pick one up from the office, 301 E. Cook St., then emailing a digital image with the application to info@portagecenterforthearts.com. Only 24 entries will be accepted on a first-come basis. Deadline for artwork submissions is March 13 or when filled.