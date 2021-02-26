PCA puts out call for artists, poets, florists

Since 2009, the Drury Gallery at Portage Center for the Arts has been transformed each summer into a multi-sensory space filled with original art, fresh florals, and the written word in celebration of PCA’s annual Art that Blooms exhibit.
Art that Blooms is free and open to the public, featuring original artwork by area artists, along with fresh floral arrangements and poetry inspired by each individual work of art. While the 2020 exhibit went virtual only due to COVID-19, the gallery is planning for an in-person and virtual exhibit in 2021, with a reception pending COVID protocol.
The gallery seeks artists to participate in this June-July exhibit. Adult artists may submit one piece of original art by filling out the online entry form at portagecenterfrothearts.com or pick one up from the office, 301 E. Cook St., then emailing a digital image with the application to info@portagecenterforthearts.com. Only 24 entries will be accepted on a first-come basis. Deadline for artwork submissions is March 13 or when filled.
Beginning March 24, those interested in creating poetry or prose inspired by one or more of the 24 pieces of artwork may stop by the office to view images of the artwork. Images can also be shared virtually upon request. Up to three submissions/person may be dropped off, mailed, or emailed to info@portagecenterforthearts.com by May 1. Student entries are welcome.
Alongside the artwork, the exhibit showcases floral arrangements created by professional floral designers, local garden clubs, and creative amateurs. Those interested in participating may choose their inspiration piece(s) beginning March 24. Images of artwork are available for viewing in the office, or virtually upon request. Original artwork will be available for viewing by appointment the first week in June. While the exhibit lasts through late July, submitted florals will be removed as their freshness wanes.
For more information, call 608-742-5655, stop by the office from 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, email info@portagecenterforthearts.com or visit portagecenterfrothearts.com.